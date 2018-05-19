Mane leads Senegal's 23-man World Cup squad

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Senegal named its final 23-man squad for the World Cup on Thursday, with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane leading a group that includes key defender Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham.

Coach Aliou Cisse, captain of the 2002 team that reached the quarterfinals in the country’s only previous World Cup appearance, gambled on the fitness of Monaco winger Keita Balde and Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji.

Balde last played on April 7 while Mbodji missed most of this season with a knee problem but has recently returned to training.

The 20-year-old Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr also made the squad.

The midfield has an English league look with Kouyate, Idrissa Gueye of Everton, Cheikh Ndoye of Birmingham and Pape Alioune Ndiaye of Stoke selected.

Cisse, appointed in 2015, is relying on the players who brought Senegal through the qualifying campaign.

“This team, this selection, above all reflects continuity and coherence,” Cisse said at a news conference in Dakar. “For me, it’s essential to preserve this positive dynamic.”

Cisse said he’s been monitoring Mbodji’s recovery and is confident the defender will be fit. If so, he’ll likely form a strong partnership in central defense with Koulibaly though much of Senegal’s hopes rest with Mane.