Carvalhal leaves Swansea after Premier League relegation

Friday, May 18th 2018 at 15:45 GMT +3 | Football By AFP:

Carlos Carvalhal has left Swansea City

Carlos Carvalhal became the third top level manager to lose his job this week when relegated Premier League side Swansea announced they would not be extending his contract.

The 52-year-old Portuguese joins Sam Allardyce and David Moyes, who were let go by Everton and West Ham respectively on Wednesday despite both retaining their Premier League status.

Swansea City will begin life in the Championship with a new manager after "deciding against extending CarlosCarvalhal's contract", read a club statement.