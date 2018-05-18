SportPesa Super Cup winners to play Everton in England

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

SportPesa Super Cup champions Gor Mahia will battle with three other Kenyan teams in this year’s edition of the regional tournament slated for June 3-10 at the newly refurbished Kasarani Stadium.

Unlike the previous edition where K’Ogalo played English Premier League side Everton in Tanzania after beating rivals AFC Leopards 3-0, this year’s winners will earn a chance to travel to England in July to play the Toffees at Goodison Park.

The champions of the tournament, which will be played in a knock-out format, will also walk away with Sh3 million in prize money. The first runners-up will receive Sh1 million and third-place finishers will earn Sh750,000.

The fourth-placed team will get Sh500,000, while the quarter finalists will take home Sh250,000.

“The tournament’s goal is to enhance cohesion in the region as well as showcase football talent in East African," said SportPesa Chief Marketing Officer Kelvin Twissa during the tournament’s launch in Nairobi yesterday.

"We have selected the best to take part in the tournament."

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Apart from AFC Leopards, Gor will face stiff opposition from last season’s third-place league finishers Kariobangi Sharks and Kakamega Homeboyz. Tanzania will be represented by champions Simba SC, Yanga and Singida and Zanzibar’s Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi.