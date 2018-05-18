Kisii to hosts inter-county games

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Kisii County will host the sixth Kenya Inter-County Sports and Cultural Association and County Assemblies Sports Association (Kicosca/Casa) set for August 12-18.

Gusii Stadium is under renovation, which is expected to complete in two months.

Yesterday, Kisii Governor James Ongwae received the official Kicosca chain from Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. He promised hospitality and exciting sporting fiesta as participants and supporters enjoy the rich cultural heritage in Kisii.

“The importance of these games cannot be underestimated as they provide an opportunity for county staff to showcase their talents,” said Ongwae.

He said the games also promote inter-cultural experiences among staff and thus boost national cohesion.

“I am confident we have what it takes to host the games. We have sports facilities, hospitality industry that can accommodate over 4,000 and efficient commercial services sector. We shall do everything within our means to ensure we have a successful sports showpiece in Kisii in August,” he said. Mutua said sports is critical avenue for national unity.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.