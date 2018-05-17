Manchester United top Premier League revenue table for 2017-18

By Game Yetu: Thursday, May 17th 2018 at 21:16 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United have topped the Premier League revenue table with £149,767,145 which is £300,000 more than title winners Manchester City.

Each club received the same amount of just over £80.4m from Premier League's domestic and international television deals plus central commercial revenues.

Here is the full Premier League 2017-18 revenue table:

 

Revenue in £

Manchester United

149,767,145

Manchester City

149,438,654

Liverpool

145,904,609

Tottenham Hotspur

144,446,238

Arsenal

142,042,073

Chelsea

141,713,582

Everton

128,010,622

Newcastle United

123,018,207

Burnley

119,772,976

Leicester City

118,170,198

West Ham United

116,094,523

Crystal Palace

114,307,662

Bournemouth

111,246,515

Brighton & Hove Albion

107,712,470

Southampton

107,239,572

Watford

106,254,100

Huddersfield Town

102,391,564

Stoke City

98,857,518

Swansea City

98,529,028

West Bromwich Albion

94,666,492

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

