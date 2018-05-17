Manchester United top Premier League revenue table for 2017-18
Manchester United have topped the Premier League revenue table with £149,767,145 which is £300,000 more than title winners Manchester City.
Each club received the same amount of just over £80.4m from Premier League's domestic and international television deals plus central commercial revenues.
Here is the full Premier League 2017-18 revenue table:
|
Revenue in £
|
Manchester United
|
149,767,145
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
|
Manchester City
|
149,438,654
|
Liverpool
|
145,904,609
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
144,446,238
|
Arsenal
|
142,042,073
|
Chelsea
|
141,713,582
|
Everton
|
128,010,622
|
Newcastle United
|
123,018,207
|
Burnley
|
119,772,976
|
Leicester City
|
118,170,198
|
West Ham United
|
116,094,523
|
Crystal Palace
|
114,307,662
|
Bournemouth
|
111,246,515
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
|
107,712,470
|
Southampton
|
107,239,572
|
Watford
|
106,254,100
|
Huddersfield Town
|
102,391,564
|
Stoke City
|
98,857,518
|
Swansea City
|
98,529,028
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
94,666,492