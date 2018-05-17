Manchester United top Premier League revenue table for 2017-18

Manchester United have topped the Premier League revenue table with £149,767,145 which is £300,000 more than title winners Manchester City.

Each club received the same amount of just over £80.4m from Premier League's domestic and international television deals plus central commercial revenues.

Here is the full Premier League 2017-18 revenue table:

Revenue in £ Manchester United 149,767,145 Manchester City 149,438,654 Liverpool 145,904,609 Tottenham Hotspur 144,446,238 Arsenal 142,042,073 Chelsea 141,713,582 Everton 128,010,622 Newcastle United 123,018,207 Burnley 119,772,976 Leicester City 118,170,198 West Ham United 116,094,523 Crystal Palace 114,307,662 Bournemouth 111,246,515 Brighton & Hove Albion 107,712,470 Southampton 107,239,572 Watford 106,254,100 Huddersfield Town 102,391,564 Stoke City 98,857,518 Swansea City 98,529,028 West Bromwich Albion 94,666,492