Arsene Wenger finally names his pick to take over as Arsenal manager

Thursday, May 17th 2018 at 19:50 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Arsene Wenger has claimed Mikel Arteta has “all the qualities” to be his successor as Arsenal manager.

Wenger delivered a ringing endorsement for Arteta who is Arsenal’s No1 choice to be their next boss and expected to take over within the next fortnight.

The former Gunners captain is part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City and Arsenal have already sounded him out with further talks expected in the next 24 hours.

Wenger, in an interview with beIN Sports, said: “He has all the qualities to do the job and I think he is one of the favourites. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

“He was a leader, and he has a good passion for the game and he knows the club well. He knows what is important at the club and he was captain. Why not?”

The 36-year-old is seen as a shock target simply because he lacks the experience of other contenders like Juventus boss Max Allegri and even former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira, who is in charge of Major League Soccer's New York City.

Arteta is keen to take up the role and Man City boss Guardiola has insisted he will not stand in his way. But Wenger claims there is already enough experience within Arsenal’s coaching set-up and believes working under Guardiola will have been highly influential.

The Frenchman said:”I left a lot of experience behind me, people who were with me like Steve Bould who has six years’ experience, and Jens Lehmann too. He has been an assistant of Guardiola as well, so overall I think he has the qualities.”

Wenger left after 22 years in charge but is making a clean break from Arsenal before making his own next career move. But Wenger said he will not get involved in the selection process as Arsenal look to appoint his successor.

“I don’t want to influence that publicly, because for me I believe it is important that they make their choice in an objective way," he said, "and after, once they make a decision, I will support them.”