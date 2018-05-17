Kaya Tiwi out to reclaim title

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association has released the draw for the Term Two games.

Rift Valley have been allocated four slots in both boys and under-16 football.

According to the draw, North Eastern will not field teams in girls under-16 and under-19 disciplines, thus giving defending champions, Rift Valley, an opportunity to field two teams.

Former national girls' netball champions Kaya Tiwi have said they intend to bounce back this year after surrendering the title to Obambo in last year's championships. The Kwale County team begin their title chase tomorrow during the Waa Zone Term Two games to be held at Kaya Tiwi, Kiweke and Tiwi Girls.

Tomorrow’s zonal games will see Kaya Tiwi, Waa Boys, Ngombeni and Kombani battle in the boys' category, while five girls' teams - Matuga, Waa Girls, Mwanambeyu, Kaya Tiwi and Tiwi Girls - battle for top honours.

All matches will played on a round-robin basis. Kaya Tiwi's captain Everlyne Achieng said they were ready for the task ahead.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“We have been balancing both sports and academics, but we expect to go full blast in training after we get past the county level,” she said, adding that they did not expect strong opposition at the zonal, county and Coast Region levels.

“Our focus is to recapture the title we lost to Obambo last year and make an impact at the East Africa games in Kigali, Rwanda, in August,” she added.