Gor-Mahia stuck in traffic ahead of CAF confederation clash with USM Alger

By Brian Ukaya: Wednesday, May 16th 2018 at 18:59 GMT +3 | Football
Gor Mahia and USM Alger teams stuck along Thika road before their their CAF Confederation Cup match at Kasarani on Wednesday 16/05/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

If you are already at Kasarani stadim you will have to wait longer for the much anticipated Gor Mahia duel with Algerian club USM Alger.

The two successful clubs are stuck in traffic along Thika road in a situation that has been made worse by the Nairobi rains.

Gor Mahia and USM Alger teams stuck along Thika road before their their CAF Confederation Cup match at Kasarani on Wednesday 16/05/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Such a delay will see a disruption in the match starting time and it will also heavily affect television programming as the match was to be aired live on some channels.

In an exclusive video obtained by Gameyetu USM Algers officials are seen trying to control traffic to a near futile.

