Gor Mahia take on Algerian side USM Alger: confirmed line-up and predictions

Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia are in a must-win situation as they take on Algerian club USM Alger in today’s CAF Confederations Cup match at Kasarani.

The match will take place at the 60,000-seater facility and fans who had been barred from attending will be allowed into the stadium, the Ministry of Sports has said.

Gor Mahia coach, Dylan Kerr has expressed confidence that his team would pick up all three points and go to the top of Group ‘D’.

USM Alger are perched at the top of the group after thrashing Tanzanian club Yanga 4-0 while Gor Mahia are second with one point following their 1-1 tie against Rayon Sports.

Here is the full Gor Mahia squad set to face USM Algers:

29. Boniface Oluoch, 26. Philemon Otieno, 2. Godfrey Walusimbi, 12. Joash Onyango, 18. Haron Shakava, 30. Humphrey Mieno, 8. Francis Kahata, 11. Boniface Omondi, 25. George Odhiambo, 19. Ephrem Guikan, 9. Jacques Tuyisenge

Substitutes: