Gor Mahia take on Algerian side USM Alger: confirmed line-up and predictions

By Brian Ukaya: Wednesday, May 16th 2018 at 18:31 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia are in a must-win situation as they take on Algerian club USM Alger in today’s CAF Confederations Cup match at Kasarani.

The match will take place at the 60,000-seater facility and fans who had been barred from attending will be allowed into the stadium, the Ministry of Sports has said.

Gor Mahia coach, Dylan Kerr has expressed confidence that his team would pick up all three points and go to the top of Group ‘D’.

USM Alger are perched at the top of the group after thrashing Tanzanian club Yanga 4-0 while Gor Mahia are second with one point following their 1-1 tie against Rayon Sports.

Here is the full Gor Mahia squad set to face USM Algers:

29. Boniface Oluoch, 26. Philemon Otieno, 2. Godfrey Walusimbi, 12. Joash Onyango, 18. Haron Shakava, 30. Humphrey Mieno, 8. Francis Kahata, 11. Boniface Omondi, 25. George Odhiambo, 19. Ephrem Guikan, 9. Jacques Tuyisenge

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Substitutes:

16. Shaban Odhoji, 27. Charles Momanyi, 14. Kevin Omondi, 20. Earnest Wendo ,10. Cercidy Okeyo, 15. Joachim Oluoch, 17. Benard Ondiek

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

Related Topics: Kenya Premier League Gor Mahia USM Alger
LATEST STORIES
PHOTOS: Gor-Mahia stuck in Nairobi traffic ahead of CAF clash with USM Alger
PHOTOS: Gor-Mahia stuck in Nairobi traffic ahead of CAF clash with USM Alger
Football 5 minutes ago
Gor Mahia take on Algerian side USM Alger
Gor Mahia take on Algerian side USM Alger
Football 34 minutes ago
Arteta to consider ex-Arsenal team-mate for backroom role if he gets the manager's job
Arteta to consider ex-Arsenal team-mate for backroom role if he gets the manager's job
Gossip & Rumours 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
BREAKING: Another Premier League manager leaves club with immediate effect
BREAKING: Another Premier League manager leaves club with immediate effect
Football 3 hours ago
Gor confront Algeria’s USM: Kasarani to host continental match after Sports Ministry intervenes
Gor confront Algeria’s USM: Kasarani to host continental match after Sports Ministry intervenes
Football 19 hours ago
Former Premier League star dies in car crash
Former Premier League star dies in car crash
Football 1 day ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES