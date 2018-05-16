Wilshere brilliant response after World Cup snub from England

By Robert Nyanja: Wednesday, May 16th 2018 at 14:40 GMT +3 | Gossip & Rumours
Wilshere has come to terms with being left out of World Cup squad [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has responded to being snubbed by Gareth Southgate with a brilliant tweet on his official twitter account.

Wilshere received the news on Tuesday through a phone call from the England manager. However, Southgate has not officially named his full squad but it is evident that the 26-year-old will not be among the 23 players that are set to be named today.

Wilshere has been an important player for Wenger this season [Photo: Courtesy]

The Three Lions boss has a problem with Jack’s fitness levels and would not risk to include him for this important tournament. Wilshere has struggled with staying out of injuries during his career but was an important player for Arsenal this season managing 38 appearances in all competition.

Upon hearing the news, one tweeter user namely Will Palacios jokingly asked him to join him for a trip to Zante this summer. Wilshere responded by telling Palacios to let him know the dates.

Southgate informed Wilshere about the news via a phone on Tuesday [Photo: Courtesy]

Wilshere was part of the squad named for friendlies against Holland and Italy in March but played no part in either and rather returned home after suffering an ankle injury.

Related Topics: Jack Wilshere England
LATEST STORIES
Arteta to consider ex-Arsenal team-mate for backroom role if he gets the manager's job
Arteta to consider ex-Arsenal team-mate for backroom role if he gets the manager's job
Gossip & Rumours 2 hours ago
BREAKING: Another Premier League manager leaves club with immediate effect
BREAKING: Another Premier League manager leaves club with immediate effect
Football 3 hours ago
Wilshere brilliant response after World Cup snub from England
Wilshere brilliant response after World Cup snub from England
Gossip & Rumours 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Gor confront Algeria’s USM: Kasarani to host continental match after Sports Ministry intervenes
Gor confront Algeria’s USM: Kasarani to host continental match after Sports Ministry intervenes
Football 18 hours ago
BREAKING: Another Premier League manager leaves club with immediate effect
BREAKING: Another Premier League manager leaves club with immediate effect
Football 3 hours ago
Former Premier League star dies in car crash
Former Premier League star dies in car crash
Football 1 day ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES