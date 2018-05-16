BREAKING: Everton sack Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce blasted Everton for boardroom changes [Photo: Courtesy]

Sam Allardyce has been sacked by Everton hours after he slammed Everton over backroom restructure. He blasted the club for making changes without informing him or his staff.

‘I’m shocked, disappointed and disgusted that the football club didn’t have the decency to tell me, my Director of Football and my staff about the changes,’ he told Metro.

‘They must have been in the pipeline for a considerable time but no-one thought to tell me and my staff. I’m pretty disgusted.

‘I came into the football club with the team struggling and we have finished 8th in the table. I’m more than happy with what myself, my staff and the players have achieved from when I came in.’ Allardyce signed for Everton in November [Photo: Courtesy]

The ex-England boss signed an 18-month contract with Everton in November when the Toffees were fight to survive from relegation following a poor start to the season.

Allardyce lifted Everton from position 13 to 8 after signing Theo Walcott, Cenk Tosun Wayne Rooney in January.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

The fans however failed to get attracted to the style of football Big Sam brought in and expressed their frustration during the final home game of the season against Southampton with a banner that read: ‘Our survey says…get out of our club’ The fans unfurled a banner to show their frustration [Photo: Courtesy]

The frustration of the fans is believed to be the catalyst to his sacking.

The club is said to have contacted both Marcos Silva and Shaktar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca to replace Allardyce.