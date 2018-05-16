Chelsea given a week ultimatum to sign “smoking boss” on the cheap

Sarri's release clause runs out on May 22 [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea have been told they have just seven days to lure Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge - or they face a massive fee.

Napoli boss Sarri has been heavily linked with a move to west London, with Antonio Conte expected to depart the Blues this summer. Conte is expected to leave Chelsea this summer [Photo: Courtesy]

The 59-year-old has an £7million release clause in his Napoli contract - but it runs out on May 22, according to Sky Sports Italia.

If the Blues, who are yet to dismiss Conte, wait until after that date then they are likely to be require to pay the Serie A side a much larger amount in compensation.

Arsenal, Zenit St Petersburg and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping an eye on the situation. Maurizio Sarri is known for smoking during matches [Photo: Courtesy]

Sarri has previously told his Napoli’s President Aurelio Di Laurentiis to fire him if he is not happy with his work.

He said: “If the president is happy, good, if he is not happy, I’m sorry, and he can always take to the exit option he has. If he calls me, I will calmly talk about it.