Colleges: Rift Valley stage podium sweep in women’s 10,000m

Intercollegiate athletics championship Athletes participating in the 400m men, intercollegiate athletics championship, fight for positions in the finals scheduled for today (Wednesday) at Tambach Technical Training College in Elgeyo Marakwet. Photo by Joan Letting

Emmy Chemutai of Rift Valley braved the scorching sun to win the women’s 10,000m at the 2018 Kenya Teachers Training College National Athletics Championships at Tambach College in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Chemutai was too good for her opponents in the field to win in 37:01.7 ahead of teammates Fancy Chesang (38:20.0) and Lucy Jepkirui (39:07.7). Nairobi’s Joyce Jebichi Limo (40:08.4) and Sharon Jemeli (41:08.7) of Western followed.

Chemutai said: “I am happy that I have retained my title in the 10,000m race. I had trained well and I knew it was my chance to win for the second time. I am working hard to improve my time to enable me to compete well in other big races,” said the 22-year-old.

Chesang said although she made numerous attempts to step up the pace, Chemutai was in good form.

“I had trained hard for this race. I expected to win but she was too strong. I will live to fight another day,” said Chesang. Stephen Nkaiwatei of Kigari Teachers College in Eastern won the 3,000m steeplechase.

The 23-year-old had a slight advantage over his compatriot Robert Silgich of Mosoriot College who, despite having a home advantage, settled for second place after taking a fall in the water jump in the fourth lap. “It was not an easy race but I am glad to have won,” said Nkaiwatei.

Hillary Kiprop of Kitui Teachers College in Nairobi region came in third in 10:15.4.

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei said there were plans to train coaches to improve the performance of athletes.

“The event was well organised but coaching is poor. Most athletes do not have the techniques needed to win championships. We are working with the organisers to train coaches so that they can teach the athletes proper techniques,” said Tuwei.

He noted that Athletics Kenya was negotiating to have the curriculum adjusted to have the athletics calendar in the second term to give athletes a chance to participate in events in the national calendar.

[Joan Leting]