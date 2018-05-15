Tottenham ready to let FIVE first-teamers go in this summer's transfer window

Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG are keen on Alderweireld as his contract saga drags on [Photo: Courtesy]

Spurs will start listening to offers for Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose ahead of a summer revamp.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino is also ready to wave goodbye to Mousa Dembele — as we revealed last month — Fernando Llorente and Moussa Sissoko.

The decision to offload the quintet was taken before Pochettino’s controversial comments after Sunday’s epic 5-4 season-ending win over Leicester.

The Argentine is understood to want assurances that Chairman Daniel Levy will back him with an enhanced transfer kitty and relax Tottenham’s wage structure in order to attract more quality players. Sunday might have been the last Spurs game for Rose — another on the Old Trafford radar [Photo: Courtesy]

Tottenham, in turn, want Pochettino to sign a new deal but are bracing themselves for a spell of brinkmanship as the 46-year-old waits for future spending plans.

Alderweireld’s contractual situation is well documented, with the 29-year-old seeking a substantial pay rise that would reflect his status as arguably the best central defender in the Premier League.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Dembele is entering the final year of his contract and has interest from Italy [Photo: Courtesy]

Spurs have so far been unwilling to meet that demand from the Belgium international, who has a year left on his contract with the option for a further 12 months. Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing him.

Rose’s future has been in doubt ever since his explosive interview last summer in which he criticised Tottenham’s transfer policy and wage structure.

Player ranking — Tottenham Hotspur

Goals

Harry Kane Goals 30 Son Heung-Min 12 Christian Eriksen 10 Dele Alli 9 Serge Aurier 2 Erik Lamela 2 Ben Davies 2 Fernando Llorente 1 Victor Wanyama 1 Moussa Sissoko 1

Again, Man United are also among a number of clubs to have been monitoring his situation.

Midfielder Dembele, who turns 31 in July, moves into the final year of his contract in the summer and is ready to listen to offers from Italy and China.