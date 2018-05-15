World Cup referee under investigation by Saudi FA

By Reuters: Tuesday, May 15th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018

* Official replaced for King's Cup final

* Result of investigation expected on Monday

A referee selected for the this year's World Cup is being investigated by Saudi Arabian authorities, the nation's football association has said.

Fahad Al-Mirdasi, one of 36 referees chosen by FIFA for Russia, was replaced by English official Mark Clattenberg for the King's Cup final between Al-Ittihad and Al-Faisaly on Sunday.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation said on its Twitter account that Al-Mirdasi was under "administrative investigation" but did not specify the nature of the probe.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

A source close to the Saudi Arabia Football Federation told Reuters a disciplinary hearing would be held on Monday, with Al-Mirdasi accused of asking one of the teams playing in the King's Cup final for money.

A decision is expected to be announced later on Monday.

Al-Mirdasi was selected for last year's Confederations Cup in Russia, a warmup for the June 14-July 15 World Cup. 

Related Topics: World Cup Saudi Arabian English
LATEST STORIES
Ozil in trouble after posing for a photo with controversial president
Ozil in trouble after posing for a photo with controversial president
Gossip & Rumours 50 minutes ago
Where was Sports CS Echesa during the Gor Mahia v Hull City match?
Where was Sports CS Echesa during the Gor Mahia v Hull City match?
Gossip & Rumours 2 hours ago
Arsenal identify Napoli star as priority signing to shore up defence
Arsenal identify Napoli star as priority signing to shore up defence
Gossip & Rumours 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja bails out Former AFC Leopards coach Jan Koops
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja bails out Former AFC Leopards coach Jan Koops
Football 13 hours ago
Where was Sports CS Echesa during the Gor Mahia v Hull City match?
Where was Sports CS Echesa during the Gor Mahia v Hull City match?
Gossip & Rumours 2 hours ago
US police offer cash reward to anyone with information about bank robber wearing Gor Mahia jersey
US police offer cash reward to anyone with information about bank robber wearing Gor Mahia jersey
Football 19 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES