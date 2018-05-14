Arsene Wenger rejects PSG offer and ‘wants France national team job after World Cup’

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has rejected the chance to take over at PSG as manager because he wants the France national team coach job, according to reports.

Wenger who ends his reign at Arsenal later this month has had several offers coming his way since he announced he was retiring.

PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been a long-term admirer of the experienced coach and has tried on several occasions to lure Wenger to the French side.

Wenger had been offered the France job more than once during his 22-year stint at Arsenal. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

