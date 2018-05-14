LeBron seeks eighth NBA Finals in a row as Cavs face Celtics

Monday, May 14th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Basketball By AFP:

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over the defense of Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard (12) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. [Photo/Courtesy]

LeBron James is on the verge of reaching the NBA finals for an eighth consecutive season, but his Cleveland Cavaliers face a familiar and formidable obstacle in the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers visited Boston last night for the opening game in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals, with the winner to face either regular-season pace-setter Houston or defending champion Golden State.

Four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James has carried the Cavs on his back at times, averaging 34.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 11 play-off games for the Cavaliers, who edged Indiana in a seven-game first round before sweeping Eastern conference top seed Toronto.

“LeBron is on just a ridiculous run,” said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “We know it will be quite a challenge.”

James has averaged 24.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists against the Celtics this season as Cleveland won two of three meetings.

“At the end of the day, you have to do whatever it takes to win,” James said. “It doesn’t matter how it happens.”

“King James” would share fourth on the all-time list by reaching his eighth consecutive finals, two shy of Bill Russell’s record run from the 1960s Celtics.