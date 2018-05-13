Mo Salah breaks Premier League goalscoring record for a 38-game season with strike against Brighton

Sunday, May 13th 2018 at 18:26 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Salah scores his 32nd goal against Brighton. [Photo/Courtesy]

Mo Salah broke the Premier League record for a 38-game season in Liverpool's final game of the campaign at home to Brighton.

The Egyptian scored his 32nd of the league campaign at the Kop end 26 minutes into the game, calming mounting nerves in a match the Reds have to avoid defeat in to seal qualification for the top four.

Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez had all managed 31 in a 38-game season before, but Salah's strike - his 44th of the season in all competitions - sees him move above the Premier League legends.

Andy Cole managed 34 goals in the 1993/94 season, with Shearer following suit in the next campaign, but both of those two had four extra games in which to get them.

Salah's stunning feat has been made even more remarkable by the fact that he is in his first season with the Reds, having failed to pull up any trees during his previous spell in England with Chelsea.

The forward picked up the Football Writers' Player of the Year award last week to go along with the Premier League Player of the Season and the PFA Player of the Season gong, as well as Liverpool's Fans' and Players' Player of the Season.

He'll go in search of more goals when the Reds face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26.