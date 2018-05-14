Woods shoots lowest score ever at Players

By Agencies: Monday, May 14th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Golf

Tiger Woods waves to the fans after making a putt on the fouth during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). [Photo/Courtesy]

Tiger Woods turned in his best round of the season and his lowest score ever at The Players Championship. It sky-rocketed him up the leaderboard, and he stayed there. “I wish I could repeat it more often, but honestly it was just a better start,” Woods said. “I got off to a much better-quality start.”

Woods shot a 7-under 65 in the third round Saturday, besting his previous low score on the Stadium Course by a stroke. He honed in his iron shots, fine-tuned his putter and was so hot through 12 holes that it looked as if he might challenge the Stadium Course record at TPC Sawgrass

Manchester United's Martial, Lukaku injury concerns for FA Cup final
Wenger rejects PSG job offer - as the job he wants is revealed
Neymar breaks silence on potential Manchester United move
Former champs Gladiators celebrate first victory of the season
Woods shoots lowest score at Players
Wet greens not a barrier for Karimi
