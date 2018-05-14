Woods shoots lowest score ever at Players

Monday, May 14th 2018

Tiger Woods waves to the fans after making a putt on the fouth during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). [Photo/Courtesy]

Tiger Woods turned in his best round of the season and his lowest score ever at The Players Championship. It sky-rocketed him up the leaderboard, and he stayed there. “I wish I could repeat it more often, but honestly it was just a better start,” Woods said. “I got off to a much better-quality start.”

Woods shot a 7-under 65 in the third round Saturday, besting his previous low score on the Stadium Course by a stroke. He honed in his iron shots, fine-tuned his putter and was so hot through 12 holes that it looked as if he might challenge the Stadium Course record at TPC Sawgrass