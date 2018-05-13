KPL giants Gor Mahia taking on English side Hull City Tigers

By Brian Ukaya: Sunday, May 13th 2018 at 16:04 GMT +3 | Football

Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia are set to face English Championship side Hull City this afternoon in a highly anticipated friendly match at the newly refurbished Kasarani Stadium.

Here are some of the pictures of fans streaming into the Kasarani Sports Stadium before the showdown:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]
[PHOTO: COURTESY]
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Former Manchester United attacking duo of Fraizer Campbell and Will Keane will lead the Hull City alongside Scottish goalkeeper David Marshall, former Liverpool defender Kevin Stewart, England forward Jarrod Bowen, Mali international Nouha Dicko and Barcelona/Arsenal Academies graduate Jon Toral.

However, the former English Premier League outfit will have to do without the services of several of their key players including Kamil Grosicki (Poland), Sebastian Larsson (Sweden), Jackson Irvine (Australia) whom they have released to join their national teams in preparation for the 2018 Russia World Cup.

But going by the confirmed squad, Hull City who failed to get promoted back to next season’s EPL after finishing 18th in the recently concluded Championship, are not taking any chance as they prepare for the Kasarani encounter.

Gor Mahia fan Jaro Soja greets Hull City player before the match. [Photo/Courtesy]
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

Gor Mahia skipper Haron Shakava greets Hull City's Fraizer Campbell before the match. [Photo/Courtesy]

 

