Blow for Brazil as star is ruled out of World Cup

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Brazil have been dealt a huge injury blow ahead of the World Cup following news that Dani Alves will miss the tournament.

The full-back limped out of PSG’s Coupe de France final with a knee injury.

A statement by Dani Alves’ statement read:

"Following Daniel Alves' right knee injury, which occurred yesterday during the French Cup final, the tests performed today showed a high detachment of the anterior cruciate ligament with posterolateral sprain,"

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) also confirmed that Dani Alves will not be playing for Brazil during the World Cup.

"Close examinations confirmed the initial diagnosis of an anterior cruciate ligament injury, requiring surgical treatment," a statement read.

