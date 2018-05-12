Pogba, Ozil among wealthiest young sports stars in Britain in new Sunday Times Rich List

Paul Pogba [Photo: Courtesy]

Paul Pogba and Mesut Ozil are among the richest young sports stars in Britain.

The Sunday Times Rich List: Richest Young Sports Stars was revealed on Saturday with Rory McIlroy leading the way. Mesut Ozil [Photo: Courtesy]

Andy Murray lies second on the list ahead of Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale and Sergio Aguero, while Anthony Joshua comes in fifth.

The rest of the list is made up entirely of Premier League players, whose wealth has been boosted considerably in the last 12 months. Rory McIlroy leads the way [Photo: Courtesy]

Of the Premier League contingent, Manchester United midfielder Pogba's wealth has seen the biggest increase - by £10m to £25m.

The richest UK-based player under 30 is Aguero, who has signed a stunning new kit deal with PUMA in the past 12 months.

Of the 14 Premier League players in the list, United have the most representatives with Pogba joined by teammates Juan Mata, Alexis Sanchez and David De Gea. De Gea makes the cut [Photo: Courtesy] Hazard also makes the list [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro also make the cut while Kevin De Bruyne is City's other inclusion.

Mesut Ozil, who signed a new deal with Arsenal earlier this year, is the sole inclusion from the Emirates.

Theo Walcott, Daniel Sturridge, and Andy Carroll complete the list of Premier League stars.