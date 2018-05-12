Five stars who could possibly be the first Zidane Galactico signings

Zidane set to make first Galactico signings [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid under the leadership of former star Zinedine Zidane has won 8 trophies in just two years and are currently in the Champions League final after a perfect campaign.

The French manager who replaced Rafael Benitez has surpassed everyone’s expectation after leading his side to reach two consecutive finals. The Los Blancos will face Premier League side Liverpool in Ukraine on May 26.

If Real Madrid wins the final, it will be easy to say that they have had a perfect season even though they have failed to win the La Liga this season. Zidane has won 8 trophies in just two years [Photo: Courtesy]

The Spanish top flight is becoming competitive and it will only take a team with quality to win the title.

In Real Madrid’s case, first team players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Keylor Navas, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos are all ageing as they are above 30 years old. Therefore, this is the right time for the Spanish giants to make the first Galactico signing under Zidane to add quality in their squad for long term.

With that said, these are the potential targets that Real Madrid might be interested in.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Eden Hazard Chelsea's Eden Hazard [Photo: Courtesy]

The Belgium international has been for so long linked with a move to Spain. The 27-year-old possesses amazing quality with charming dribbling skills, pace and finishing ability. The former Lille star has spent six years at the Stamford Bridge and has been a great impact for the club winning two Premier League titles and one Europa League trophy.

Hazard has managed 69 goals, 29 assists in 205 appearances for The Blues.

Therefore, with Chelsea’s hope of qualifying for the Champions Leagues seems to be over, Real Madrid could easily persuade him to come to Spain.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool's Mohamed Salah [Photo: Courtesy]

The Egyptian has had a stellar season with Liverpool after signing from Roma last summer.

He is on the verge of claiming his first Premier League golden boots with 31 goals and 9 assists this season with one more game still remaining. Moh has also notched 43 goals in all competitions to become the most prolific player in Europe alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 25-year-old has also been sensational for Liverpool in their quest for the Champions League glory scoring 10 goals to lead his side to the finals. Salah holds the PFA Player's Player of the Year after winning it [Photo: Courtesy]

Salah has also scooped important awards for his performance this season including PFA Player’s Player of the Year, Premier League player of the month, Liverpool’s Player of the Year, African Player of the Year among others.

Reports indicates that Real Madrid are interested in his signature and are making plans to move for him. However, he recently insisted that he is going nowhere and will stay at Liverpool next season.

‘I’m really happy here and everything is fine. I’ve got ambitions for the future with Liverpool,’ Salah said during the club’s award ceremony.

Neymar PSG's Neymar [Photo: Courtesy]

The 26-year-old was one player many football fans did not believe would leave Barcelona. He however shocked the world of football last summer when he left the Catalans for French giants Paris Saint-Germain for a world record fee of £200 Million.

Known for his dribbling skills, trickery, play-making ability and fantastic ball control, Neymar made a perfect start at the club lighting up the Ligue 1, scoring 28 goals in 300 appearances in all competitions for PSG.

Neymar however, has found life in the club unbearable after falling out with Edinson Cavani and picking up a nasty injury that kept him out of his club’s Champions League last-16 second leg tie with Real Madrid. Neymar wants to win World Cup with Brazil [Photo: Courtesy]

He is reported to have told his Brazilian teammates, Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, that he will quit PSG if he wins the World Cup with Brazil in July.

The former Barcelona has been tipped to join former rivals in La Liga with Ronaldo ageing.

The Los Blancos were believed to be ready to wait until end of next summer to make their bid but are likely to change tact and move for him this summer.

Paul Pogba Manchester United's Paul Pogba [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid are believed to be willing to sign Pogba this season but the deal looks unlikely after Jose Mourinho insisted that the French midfielder will stay with United next season.

Pogba is one of the best midfielders in Europe and would be a great addition to Zinade’s squad. He has been involved in 19 goals with United this season, scoring 7 goals and setting up 11.

But as we have mentioned, this deal looks unlikely even though there are doubts in the star’s relationship with Jose Mourinho following their recent fall-out.

Pogba has been one of Mourinho’s trusted player in the midfield this season.

David De Gea Manchester United keeper David De Gea [Photo: Courtesy]

The Spanish shot stopper is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world right now after becoming United’s ‘savior in trying times’ to keep the Red Devils in matches.

It is easy to say that he is the bigger reason Manchester United secured a Champions League spot this season.

De Gea made history after winning his first Golden Glove in his career following his 18th clean sheet during Red Devil’s barren draw against West Ham on Thursday at Olympic Stadium.

The 27-year-old has always been linked with a move to Real Madrid and had a failed transfer to Bernabeu on the deadline day last summer.

He is the only Manchester United player to win the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for a record four times. Keylor Navas's form is diminishing [Photo: Courtesy]

With Keylor Navas form dropping, probably because of his age, De Gea is arguably the perfect custodian to replace the 32-year-old.

However, reports indicates that Real Madrid dropped their interest in the former Atletico Madrid keeper after realizing that United will not be willing to let him go and the player himself admitting that he is more respected at United than anyone else.