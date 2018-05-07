Cristiano Ronaldo limps out of El Clasico as Zinedine Zidane provides update

Monday, May 7th 2018 at 20:05 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Cristiano Ronaldo (in white) in scoring a leveler against Barcelona in El Classico. [Photo/ Courtesy]

Zinedine Zidane says that Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned about his fitness ahead of the the Champions League final.

The Real Madrid forward picked up a minor ankle strain during the first half of a feisty El Clasico clash with Barcelona on Sunday night.

Ronaldo first picked up a slight knock when he dived in to level the game at 1-1 just 15 minutes into the game.

He never appeared to look right following the goal and was subsequently taken off as a precaution at the break, replaced by Marco Asensio.

Following the game, Zidane says that the problem is not a major one - but it does leave question marks over his condition with the trip to Kiev to face Liverpool just two weeks away.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

The boss said: "Ronaldo said it was something minor. We will look tomorrow and see what damage has been done, he is a little bit worried (about Kiev) but says it's something minor.

"Right now it's not good but I think it's minor. It's just the movement, tomorrow we'll see. He said it's minor.

"Champions League? We're going to do everything to make it."

It remains to be seen how serious the injury is and whether it will have any impact on his preparations for the Champions League final with Liverpool next month.

But the incident left some Reds fans hopeful that he will miss the big game.