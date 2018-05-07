What we know about Michael Schumacher and condition of his health after ski accident

Monday, May 7th 2018 at 17:16 GMT +3 | Sports By Mirror:

Michael Schumacher skiing on the fateful day he had an accident. [Photo: Courtesy]

Formula 1 legend driver Michael Schumacher suffered life-threatening injuries following a ski accident in the French Alps over four years ago.

The motor sport icon was left in a coma after sustaining a severe head injury in the incident four years ago on December 29, 2013.

Official updates from Schumacher's family have been incredibly scarce in the months and years following the incident. Ahead of the 2018 F1 season, his manager Sabine Kehm passed on the family's thanks for fans' support.

There have been suggestions could be taken to the US for specialist treatment near the Texas ranch he owns.

And exactly four years on from his crash, reported healthcare figures suggested his home care bills have now passed £20m.

In 2017, a Hamburg court ruled German outlet Bunte must pay Schumacher €50,000 for false claims that he could 'walk again' two years after the accident.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Here is what we know so far...

What happened?

Michael Schumacher and his wife Corinna. [Photo: Courtesy]

Schumacher was holidaying with friends and family in the French Alps when he suffered a 'severe head injury' while skiing on 29 December 2013.

He was airlifted to Grenoble Hospital requiring 'immediate neurosurgical intervention' and underwent two life-saving operations.

Schumacher remained in a coma, with doctors describing his condition as 'extremely serious' the day after his admission. It is thought he would have died if he had not been wearing a ski helmet.

What's the latest and where is Michael Schumacher now?

On the eve of the 2018 F1 season, with the seven-time champion very much in people's minds once again, Schumacher's manager Sabine Kehm shared a small insight into the family's feelings .

“What can be said is that the family really appreciates the empathy of the fans,” she said.

“The people really do see and understand (his health situation) is not to be shared in the public eye.”

After first being treated at Grenoble Hospital, then having rehabilitation at Lausanne's University Hospital, Schumacher has been at his home in Geneva, where a special medical facility has been built for his rehabilitation and treatment. It is reported he is looked after by a 15-strong medical team, with his care costing £115,000 per week.

What do we know about Michael Schumacher's condition since the accident?

The first pictures of Schumacher since the accident were touted around European media outlets for £1million in December 2016, with police launching an investigation in to how the photographs were taken from the German's home in Geneva, Switzerland.

Sabine Kehm, Schumacher's manager, said there were no plans to release a statement with an update on the 47-year-old's current plight.

"Michael's health is not a public issue, and so we will continue to make no comment in that regard," Kehm said.

"We have to protect his intimate sphere. Legally seen and in the longer term, every statement related to his health would diminish the extent of his intimate sphere."

He cannot walk

In 2017, Schumacher's lawyer outlined his client's injuries in court after an article in German magazine Bunte claimed the 47-year-old could walk again.

A Hamburg court later ruled Bunte must pay Schumacher €50,000 for the false claims.

Felix Damm said simply: "He cannot walk," adding Schumacher is unable to stand even with the assistance of therapists.

Bunte's report featured a comment from an unnamed friend of Schumacher's, who said: "Michael is very thin. But he can once again walk a little with the help of his therapists.

"He manages to make a couple of steps. And he can also raise an arm."

Kehm also rejected the claims of the magazine, saying: "Unfortunately, we are forced by a recent press report to clarify that the assertion that Michael could move again is not true," Kehm said.

"Such speculation is irresponsible, because given the seriousness of his injuries, his privacy is very important for Michael.

"Unfortunately they also give false hopes to many involved people."