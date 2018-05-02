How much do WWE superstars earn? The salary of every top wrestler - and some will make your eyes water

Wednesday, May 2nd 2018 at 18:08 GMT +3 | Sports By Mirror:

Brock Lesnar is the highest earning wrestler at the moment. [Photo: Courtesy]

Have you ever wondered how much your favourite WWE star makes?

Well, the salaries of every single WWE superstar have been revealed.

It is no surprise to see Brock Lesnar, the current Universal Champion, leading the way, pocketing a cool $12million after bonuses.

Lesnar, who woks limited dates, also receives $500,000 per main event and another $100,000 from merchandise sales. John Cena comes second after Lesnar in earning chart. [Photo: Courtesy]

In second comes John Cena, on $8.5million per year. Cena also gets paid $500k for main event appearances and 5 per cent for merchandise sales.

Roman Reigns, who has been in the main event of each of the last four WrestleMania, pockets a cool $5million.

His former Shield pal and current Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins takes home $3million, Randy Orton gets $4.5million and The Miz earns a base of $2.5million. List of salaries earned by male WWE superstars. [Photo: Courtesy]

Reigning WWE champion AJ Styles, for may the best performer in the company, receives $3.5million per year.

Dolph Ziggler gave up his US Championship title amid rumours he was ready to quit at the end of 2017, but signed on the dotted line for a new two-year deal with the company in early February.

The two-time World Heavyweight champion has been one of the company's best workers in recent years, and earns a reported $1.5million a year.

Dean Ambrose, currently sidelined due to injury, takes home $2million, with Bray Wyatt, Sheamus and Jeff Hardy all nabbing $1million each.