Gor beats AFC Leopards to Hull City date, bragging rights

By Japheth Ogila: Tuesday, May 1st 2018 at 16:40 GMT +3 | Football
Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards players during the Hull City Challenge. [Photo: Courtesy]

KPL Champions Gor Mahia have defeated their long-term league rivals AFC Leopards 5-4 on penalty at Afraha Stadium to win the Hull City Challenge.

The Mashemeji Derby ended with a barren draw after both sides failed to break the dead lock. A situation which forced the match to be decided on the penalty kick.

AFC Leopards talisman Vincent Oburu blasted his spot kick over the bar allowing K’Ogalo to carry the day after converting all their penalties.

Gor Mahia will now face the English championship side Hull City on May 13 at Kasarani, in a mouth-watering match.

More to follow…

