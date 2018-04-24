Champions League semi-final, first leg: Salah shines again as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2

Tuesday, April 24th 2018 at 23:49 GMT +3 | Football By Reuters:

Roma's Kevin Strootman and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah compete for a high ball

Liverpool took a big step towards the Champions League final with a 5-2 win over AS Roma in their semi-final, first leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

Two late Roma goals, however, will give the Italians, who came back from 4-1 down to beat Barcelona in the previous round, some hope of an upset in the return game next Wednesday.

Two superbly taken goals from Mohamed Salah gave Juergen Klopp's side a 2-0 lead at halftime and Liverpool ripped Roma apart after the break.

A Sadio Mane goal and then two Roberto Firmino goals put Liverpool 5-0 up and Klopp felt comfortable enough to take off Salah, who had been outstanding.

Yet Edin Dzeko struck for the visitors in the 81st minute and four minutes later Diego Perotti converted a penalty to generate some tension for the return in Rome.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid meet in the other semi-final on Wednesday.