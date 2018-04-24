2018 London Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge visits Victor Wanyama

The 2018 London Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge (centre) poses for photos with Tottenham Hotspur players from right Erik Lamela, Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama and Dele Alli at the club's training ground in London on April 24, 2018. PHOTO | TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR |

With Marathon race over, 2018 London Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has used his time off to visit Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama at their training ground in London.

Tottenham Hotspur and Wanyama took to social media on Tuesday morning to reveal Kipchoge’s presence at their training ground.

Wanyama uploaded a photo to his Twitter account, accompanied with the caption: “Glad to meet @kipchogeeliud my country man and London Marathon Champion who visited us in training today.” with Tottenham Hotspur sharing a photo of the 2016 Rio Olympic Marathon champion on their social media. Eliud Kipchoge ,Patrick Sang, Spurs’ coach Mauricio Pochettino

The 34 year old was gifted a Tottenham Hotspur jersey with his name and favourite number 1 on the back.

Accompanied by his by his coach Patrick Sang, the two also met Spurs’ coach Mauricio Pochettino and players Dele Alli, Victor Serge Aurier and Paulo Gazzaniga.

And speaking about his visit afterwards, Kipchoge tweeted: “Thank you very much for the wonderful day.”

Thank you very much for a wonderful day! https://t.co/XQK1dmCRnN — Eliud Kipchoge (@EliudKipchoge) April 24, 2018

Eliud Kipchoge won the London Marathon for the third time on Sunday, with Mo Farah breaking the British record as he finished third.