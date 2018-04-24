2018 London Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge visits Victor Wanyama
With Marathon race over, 2018 London Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has used his time off to visit Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama at their training ground in London.
Tottenham Hotspur and Wanyama took to social media on Tuesday morning to reveal Kipchoge’s presence at their training ground.
Wanyama uploaded a photo to his Twitter account, accompanied with the caption: “Glad to meet @kipchogeeliud my country man and London Marathon Champion who visited us in training today.” with Tottenham Hotspur sharing a photo of the 2016 Rio Olympic Marathon champion on their social media.
The 34 year old was gifted a Tottenham Hotspur jersey with his name and favourite number 1 on the back.
Accompanied by his by his coach Patrick Sang, the two also met Spurs’ coach Mauricio Pochettino and players Dele Alli, Victor Serge Aurier and Paulo Gazzaniga.
And speaking about his visit afterwards, Kipchoge tweeted: “Thank you very much for the wonderful day.”
Thank you very much for a wonderful day! https://t.co/XQK1dmCRnN — Eliud Kipchoge (@EliudKipchoge) April 24, 2018
Eliud Kipchoge won the London Marathon for the third time on Sunday, with Mo Farah breaking the British record as he finished third.