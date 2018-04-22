The insane amount of money Eliud Kipchoge and Vivian Cheruiyot took home after London Marathon 2018 victory

By Odero Charles: Sunday, April 22nd 2018 at 18:33 GMT +3 | Football
Elite men's race winner Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge (L) and elite women's race winner Kenya's Vivian Cheruiyot pose during the trophy ceremony of the 2018 London Marathon in central London on April 22, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Eliud Kipchoge won the London Marathon for the third time on Sunday, with Mo Farah breaking the British record as he finished third, while there was a surprise victory for Vivian Cheruiyot in the women’s race.

Kipchoge, who skipped last year’s race to attempt a sub-two minute marathon in Italy, bagged two massive cash prize wins.

He won $55,000 (approx Khs 5.5 Million) for crossing the line first, while Ethiopia's Tola Shura Kitata and third placed, Britain's Mo Farah  collected $30,000 and  $22,500 respectively.

But a bonus $100,000 (approx KES 10 Million) was on offer to any competitor in the men’s race who ran a sub-2:05:00 time.

Luckily for Kipchoge he initially crossed the line at the unofficial time of two hours, four minutes and 16 seconds.

Third placed, Britain's Mo Farah

Vivian Cheruiyot was the victor in the women's contest in a time of 2hrs 18min 31sec ahead of compatriot Brigid Kosgei (2:20:13), and Ethiopia's Tadelech Bekele (2:21:40) to win $55,000  (Khs 5.5 Million) and $75,000 (approx sh 7.5 Million) as bonus for recording a sub 2:20:00 time.

Second place in each received $30,000, third got $22,500, fourth $15,000.

 

Related Topics: Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge Vivian Cheruiyot
LATEST STORIES
The insane amount of money Kipchoge and Vivian Cheruiyot took home after London Marathon victory
The insane amount of money Kipchoge and Vivian Cheruiyot took home after London Marathon victory
Football 45 minutes ago
Former Gor Mahia star abruptly terminates contract with European club
Former Gor Mahia star abruptly terminates contract with European club
Football 2 hours ago
Arsene Wenger heading to PSG but not as a coach
Arsene Wenger heading to PSG but not as a coach
Gossip & Rumours 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Mo Farah engaged in controversy in London Marathon after picking wrong drink
Mo Farah engaged in controversy in London Marathon after picking wrong drink
Athletics  5 hours ago
Kipchoge breaks record, beats Mo Farah in London Marathon as Cheruiyot stars in women’s race
Kipchoge breaks record, beats Mo Farah in London Marathon as Cheruiyot stars in women’s race
Athletics  3 hours ago
Herrera signals defender for praise in Tottenham win
Herrera signals defender for praise in Tottenham win
Gossip & Rumours 5 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES