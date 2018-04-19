Chelsea defender to miss Burnley clash after being banned for bad challenge

By AFP: Thursday, April 19th 2018 at 16:34 GMT +3 | Sporting

Chelsea stars Alvaro Morata (L) and Marcos Alonso (R) celebrating in a past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been banned for three matches for his challenge on Southampton's Shane Long, the Football Association announced on Thursday.

The left wing-back appeared to stand on the back of Long's leg during their Premier League game on Saturday and the incident went unpunished by referee Mike Dean.

Alonso was found guilty at a hearing on Wednesday. He is ruled out of Thursday's Premier League game at Burnley, Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Southampton and the league trip to Swansea on 28 April.

"Marcos Alonso will miss Chelsea's next three matches after an Independent Regulatory Commission ruled he had committed an act of violent conduct against Southampton's Shane Long," the FA said in a statement.

"Alonso denied the charge and further submitted that if found proven the suspension would be excessive. However, this was rejected following Wednesday's hearing."

The 27-year-old defender was this week named in the Professional Footballers' Association's Premier League team of the year, the only representative from Chelsea.

Related Topics: Marcos Alonso banned three games miss Burnley
LATEST STORIES
Secrets behind Romelu Lukaku’s celebration at Bournemouth revealed
Secrets behind Romelu Lukaku’s celebration at Bournemouth revealed
Gossip & Rumours 15 minutes ago
Chelsea star banned for three games
Chelsea star banned for three games
Sporting 36 minutes ago
Man United bounce back as Pogba proves he's more than haircut
Man United bounce back as Pogba proves he's more than haircut
Football 16 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Man United bounce back as Pogba proves he's more than haircut
Man United bounce back as Pogba proves he's more than haircut
Football 16 hours ago
Gor Mahia dislodges Supersport United
Gor Mahia dislodges Supersport United
Football 17 hours ago
IG Boinnet launches gym for police spurring comical reactions
IG Boinnet launches gym for police spurring comical reactions
Sporting 19 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES