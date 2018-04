Chelsea defender to miss Burnley clash after being banned for bad challenge

Thursday, April 19th 2018 at 16:34 GMT +3 | Sporting By AFP:

Chelsea stars Alvaro Morata (L) and Marcos Alonso (R) celebrating in a past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been banned for three matches for his challenge on Southampton's Shane Long, the Football Association announced on Thursday.

The left wing-back appeared to stand on the back of Long's leg during their Premier League game on Saturday and the incident went unpunished by referee Mike Dean.

Alonso was found guilty at a hearing on Wednesday. He is ruled out of Thursday's Premier League game at Burnley, Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Southampton and the league trip to Swansea on 28 April.

"Marcos Alonso will miss Chelsea's next three matches after an Independent Regulatory Commission ruled he had committed an act of violent conduct against Southampton's Shane Long," the FA said in a statement.

"Alonso denied the charge and further submitted that if found proven the suspension would be excessive. However, this was rejected following Wednesday's hearing."

The 27-year-old defender was this week named in the Professional Footballers' Association's Premier League team of the year, the only representative from Chelsea.