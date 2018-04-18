Boinnet launches gym for police as Kenyans can’t get enough of it

IG Joseph Boinnet (C) during the launch of the gymnasium. [Photo: Courtesy]

The cardinal rule in police recruitment is that the candidates must be fit and without a blemish.

In fact any pot-bellied candidate would not dare to step on that pitch to argue his case for recruitment. Such are the rules of recruitment into Kenyan security forces. Most of which apparently are later under the bed once the pay slip sets in.

Pictures have been circulated showing police officers with excess weight. It would be possible to doubt how they keep abreast with the demands of their duties while not in shape.

The Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has spotted this gap and has prescribed a remedy for it.

Boinet commissioned a gymnasium at a Presidential Escort Unit Ruiru Camp which is said to be targeting police officers to help them keep fit.

While confirming the event, the National Police Service posted the following tweet:

“The Inspector General has today commissioned a Gymnasium fitted with a variety of exercise and fitness equipment. The equipment installed at the Presidential Escort Unit Ruiru Camp was donated by the LOTTO Foundation and will be used by Police Officers to exercise and keep fit.” A picture of unidentified overweight police officer shared in social media. [Photo: Courtesy]

This post sparked comical reaction from Kenyans on twitter, most of who made fun of the officers. A User identified as @Fmnur posted with a picture of a police boss and wrote: “ please send this guy there to keep fit.”

Another user known as @wamusyi posted: “wanahitaji kweli.” @sirkenedy posted: “finally!”