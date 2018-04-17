Pogba among four Man United players set to be sold as Mourinho looks to overhaul his squad

United set to sell Paul Pogba as Jose Mourinho patience runs out

Paul Pogba could be leaving Manchester United for the second time after reports emerged that United manager Jose Mourinho is ready to cut ties with the £89million signing.

Mourinho is said to have run out of patience with the 25-year-old after a run of fractious performances and has added him to a list of players he may offload this summer.

Pogba is by far the biggest name on a list that the Daily Mail report also includes Marcus Rashford, Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial and, most shocking of all, Luke Shaw. Marcus Rashford, Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial and, most shocking of all, Luke Shaw.

The 25-year-old midfielder has struggled to fit into Mourinho’s system and follow his manager’s instructions.

Mourinho was reportedly furious with his side for their poor collective performance which led to their 1-0 home against to West Brom.

The rumours over his future also come amid claims the France international was offered to both Manchester City and Real Madrid in January.