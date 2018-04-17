Governor Sonko bails Gor Mahia with air tickets ahead of crunch Caf tie

Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere (in green) navigates his way through a group of Supersport United players in a past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has reportedly come to the rescue of Kenya Premier League Champions Gor Mahia by paying for 30 air tickets that will facilitate the traveling of players and technical team to South Africa for Caf match later this evening.

K’Ogalo are scheduled to play South Africa’s Supersport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium for the return leg of the Caf Confederations Cup.

The 8PM match will be a decider for the two sides, even as the Green Army goes to the match with a slim 1-0 lead to their advantage.

Gor Mahia had postponed their traveling on Monday on the basis that some of the players had difficulties in acquiring travel documents.

Players such as Jacques Tuyisenge, Ephrem Guikan and Francis Kahata had been reported to have encountered obstacles in acquiring traveling documents.