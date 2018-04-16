Kenyan boxer Brian Agina reported missing after Commonwealth Games in Australia

Brian Agina. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenyan boxer Brian Agina has been reported missing after the curtain fell on the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, sources have revealed.

Agina lost to Pakistan’s Syed Muhammad Asif in the round of 16, where he was representing Kenya in the boxing games. The Ministry of Sports is yet to give a statement on the missing pugilist as the search continues.

Reports indicate that Australian police are on the case and are pursuing the matter to establish his whereabouts.

This comes after 13 athletes drawn from various countries such as Cameroon, Rwanda and Uganda were reported missing from their villages last week.

Australian authorities thereafter sent a warning for the athletes to honour the terms of their visas.

More to follow.