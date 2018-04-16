Salah targets Champions League over individual glory

By Reuters: Monday, April 16th 2018 at 10:40 GMT +3 | Football
Liverpool's Mo Salah celebrates a goal against Manchester City in UCL. [Photo: Courtesy]

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says helping the team win the Champions League is more important than any individual award he could receive this season.

The Egyptian reached the 40-goal mark across all competitions this season in Liverpool’s 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday and is leading the race for the European Golden Shoe after an impressive campaign.

Liverpool beat Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate this month to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they will face AS Roma, and Salah hopes the run can continue.

“To win the Champions League,” Salah said when asked if he preferred to win the competition or an individual award. “If you had a choice, then of course the Champions League.

“ ...To win the Champions League is huge for everyone. I don’t care about the rest.”

The 25-year-old has scored 30 goals in 32 league appearances for Liverpool in his debut season at the club and is a favourite to win the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year award.

Liverpool play West Bromwich Albion in the league on April 21 before the first leg of their Champions League tie, three days later.

