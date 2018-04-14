Salah hits 40 mark as Liverpool beat Bournemouth

Saturday, April 14th 2018 at 22:00 GMT +3 | Football By Reuters:

* Liverpool dominate Bournemouth to win 3-0

* Sadio Mane opened the scoring after seven minutes

* Mohamed Salah doubled the lead in the 69th minute

* Roberto Firmino completed the scoring late on

* Liverpool at West Brom next, Bournemouth host Man Utd

Mohamed Salah scored his 30th Premier League goal of the season as Liverpool eased past Bournemouth 3-0 to close in on a top-four finish on Saturday.

Third-placed Liverpool needed only seven minutes to take the lead when Sadio Mane beat Asmir Begovic from a rebound after his initial header had been saved by the visiting keeper.

Bournemouth stayed in the game despite Liverpool's dominance but Salah made the points safe in the 69th minute when, with his back to goal, he glanced in Trent Alexander-Arnold's long pass with an astute header.

In doing so Salah became only the third Liverpoolplayer to score 40 goals in all competitions in a single season -- joining Ian Rush, who managed it twice, and Roger Hunt.

There was still time for Roberto Firmino to add to Liverpool's tally with a late third goal, cutting in from the left and firing a low right-footer past Begovic.

Victory lifted Liverpool three points above Tottenham Hotspur who were playing Manchester City later.