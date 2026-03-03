×
KUCCPS reopens KMTC portal for March intake

By Fred Kagonye | Mar. 3, 2026
Kenya Medical Training College Kitale campus. [File, Standard]

Students seeking diploma and certificate studies at the Kenya Medical Training College can now apply for admission after the portal reopened March 3 2026.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service announced the reopening of its portal which will remain active until March 13.

“The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service has reopened applications for diploma and certificate programmes offered at the Kenya Medical Training College for the March 2026 intake,” the agency said.

The exercise targets students who have the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education and did not secure admission earlier.

It also seeks to give another chance to applicants who did not secure placement when the portal last opened in January 2026.

Application details are available on the KUCCPS website.

Admission to KMTC in recent years has become competitive due to the quality of training the colleges offer. The institution has 92 campuses nationwide.

The portal reopening came a day after the institution signed a performance contract for the 2025/2026 financial year with the Ministry of Health in an exercise led by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

“The signing aligns KMTC with the Ministry of Health’s governance and accountability framework as well as national performance contracting guidelines reinforcing its commitment to health and development priorities under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” KMTC said in a statement.

Speaking at the event at the Kenya Medical Research Institute Duale said the exercise aims to align training at the institution with Kenya’s national health priorities while strengthening results-based management.

The development comes as the National Assembly Health Committee calls for legal reforms and funding alignment to end disputes between management and student placement authorities.

Placement of students at KMTC is handled by KUCCPS under the Ministry of Education led by Julius Ogamba.

Admission and oversight of KMTC institutions fall under the Health Ministry.

Duale has said he will seek legal advice from Attorney General Dorcas Oduor and involve Ogamba Parliament and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei in resolving the matter.

Senior DCI Officer surrenders over wife's killing
