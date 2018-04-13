Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto leads clean sweep for Kenya in men's 3000m steeplechase final at Commonwealth Games

By Game Yetu: Friday, April 13th 2018 at 15:18 GMT +3 | Athletics

 

Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto wins Gold in men's 3000m steeplechase final at Commonwealth Games as Abraham Kibiwott, Amos Kirui bags Silver and Bronze.

Olympic and world champion Conseslus Kipruto finished ahead of Abraham Kibiwott and Amos Kirui as Kenya completed a clean sweep in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase event.

The reigning Olympic and world champion  time of 8:10.08 beat the previous record - set by compatriot Jonathan Ndiku in Glasgow four years ago - by 0.36s as Kenya dominated the event to take all three medals.

Abraham Kibiwott, who was unable to chase down Kipruto in the closing stages of the race finished second to claim silver and another Kenyan Amos Kirui bagged Bronze.

More to follow …

