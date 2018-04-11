Arsenal star receives bad news following knee injury scan

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Mkhitaryan has undergone a scan on his knee injury suffered during last week’s quarter-final first leg win over CSKA Moscow, and it has revealed medial ligament damage.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has finally been able to put a time scale on the lay-off and it is a major blow for the former Manchester United star who was signed during the January window in a swap deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

However there is hope that Mkhitaryan could return for the Europa League final on May 16 if his recovery goes well.

Mkhitaryan’s national team, Armenia failed to qualify for World Cup in Russia.