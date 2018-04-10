Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting

By Odero Charles: Tuesday, April 10th 2018 at 21:23 GMT +3 | Football

KTN Home Channel will broadcast the Champions League quarter-final match between Bayern Munich vs Sevilla with coverage starting from 9:45pm on 11 April 2018 i.e (tomorrow- Wednesday night)

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla predictions: Preview & predicted line-ups

Who will win?

Bayern, in their seventh straight Champions League quarter-final, enjoyed a low-key title celebration during the weekend after securing the Bundesliga title with five games to spare as they wanted to stay focused on securing the treble.

With an advantage of two away goals, Bayern Munich already stand with one leg in the Champions League semifinals, after defeating Sevilla FC away 2-1.

Therefore, prediction; Bayern Munich win

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich's David Alaba and Arturo Vidal have both been ruled out of the tie.

Versatile fullback Alaba has missed their last two matches with back problems while midfielder Vidal picked up a knee injury in the first leg.

Long-term absentees Manuel Neuer and Kingsley Coman both remain sidelined through injury.

However, Neuer has resumed first-team training and is hopeful of returning in the next round should Bayern advance.

Sevilla team news

Sevilla’s Simon Kjaer and Sebastian Corchia have both been ruled out of the tie whilst Angel Correa is a doubt.

Meanwhile, neither Lionel Carole nor Miguel Layun are eligible for the Champions League.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich line-up

Sevilla Line-up

Related Topics: Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Sevilla
LATEST STORIES
Contract rebel Anthony Martial on exit door as European giants eye him
Contract rebel Anthony Martial on exit door as European giants eye him
Gossip & Rumours 37 minutes ago
Man City vs Liverpool: Confirmed lineup, Salah makes shock return, Aguero benched
Man City vs Liverpool: Confirmed lineup, Salah makes shock return, Aguero benched
Football 1 hour ago
KTN Home Channel to broadcast Champions League quarter-final match between Bayern Munich vs Sevilla
KTN Home Channel to broadcast Champions League quarter-final match between Bayern Munich vs Sevilla
Football 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Player locked himself in Arsenal toilets to avoid wrath of angry players
Player locked himself in Arsenal toilets to avoid wrath of angry players
Football 11 hours ago
Kenya’s Kunyuga crawls across finish line
Kenya’s Kunyuga crawls across finish line
Athletics  1 day ago
Picture of Lionel Messi pinned up in Manchester United’s dressing rooms –Here’s why
Picture of Lionel Messi pinned up in Manchester United’s dressing rooms –Here’s why
Football 4 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES