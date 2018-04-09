Yohan Blake fails in ‘Usain Bolt dream’ as Jamaican finishes at disappointing third

South Africa's Akani Simbine lifts his arm in celebration of his win as Yohan Blake (in yellow) comes third. [Photo: Courtesy]

Jamaican sprinter Johan Blake has suffered a shocking but dramatic setback after he being outsprinted in the men’s 100M race by two South Africans in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Akani Simbine beat Blake and finished first in the race clocking 10.03 at the touchline. His compatriot Henricho Bruintjies came in second clocking 10.17 in the touchline leaving the Jamaican to settle for third at 10.19.

South Africa has therefore pocketed a gold and a silver medal in the race, as favourite Jamaica ends with a disappointing bronze-one that commentators called “unwanted colour” for them.

The Jamaican began his sprint on a slow drive and could be seen stumbling before he could pick up to battle his opponents. Looking disappointed, Blake fought his emotions as worried look set in just summarizing the disbelief.

Going into the race, he was considered a favourite with his compatriot and former commonwealth champion Usain Bolt giving him blessings to beat the test.