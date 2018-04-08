Spanish teams top list as in-form Liverpool stick in shocking position

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, April 8th 2018 at 16:37
Real Madrid stars celebrate against Juventus in a past UCL match. [Photo: Courtesy]

As Uefa Champions League and Europa League tournaments get to their most exciting stages; European soccer governing body UEFA has revealed a ranking of European teams.

The list which was revealed on April 5 has a shocking revelation owing to the positions of some teams and how they have so far performed in the continental tournaments. However, it appears that history has been a key factor in compiling the list.

Uefa Champions League holders Real Madrid top the list with 155 points, as their neighbours Atletico Madrid come at a distance with 133 points. Bayern Munich and Barcelona follow in with 132 points each as Juventus closes the list of top five teams with 124 points.

English teams have put a no show except for the resurgent league leaders Manchester City which come at position 8 with 100 points. Arsenal comes 9th with 90 points, as Manchester United and Chelsea trail in positions 12 and 13 with 82 points each.

Despite putting an impressive performance, Liverpool trails the English Premier League counterparts as the Reds come far in position 27 with meagre 56 points. PSG comes after Sevilla in position 7 with 109 points despite investing massively on world record breaking transfer of players.

Below is a table showing the Uefa club ranking 2018.

UEFA RANKING CHELSEA LIVERPOOL MANCHESTER UNITED MAN CITY REAL MADRID BARCELONA
Interim cricket body is a 'time bomb'
