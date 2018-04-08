French giants ‘make first move’ for Liverpool ace, Cavani faces the axe

By Mirror Sunday, April 8th 2018 at 13:19
Mo Salah (C) celebrates with teammates Roberto Firmino (left) and Dejan Lovren (right) [Photo: Courtesy]

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to make a move for Mo Salah this summer.

The Liverpool attacker has been in stunning form this season, scoring 31 goals for the Anfield club.

The Egyptian has also attracted interest from Real Madrid, but it is the French champions who are ready to pouce.

French outlet le10sport report that PSG are considering selling striker Edinson Cavani at the end of the season, and replacing him with Salah.

Speculation also continues to surround Neymar's future at the club, despite the Brazilian arriving only last summer from Barcelona.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

Salah could command a fee in the region of £200million, the same as Neymar, but PSG would surely have competition for his signature.

Liverpool are also unlikely to entertain a sale having sold Philippe Coutinho to Barca in January.

Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah will be "fit" for Liverpool's Champions League second leg against Manchester City on Tuesday.

The Reds' top scorer opened the scoring in the first clash before limping off in the second half.

As a result of the injury, the Egyptian missed Saturday's goalless Merseyside Derby on Saturday.

There's been little news over how serious Salah's injury is, but Klopp told reporters after the game he should be good to play at the Etihad on Tuesday.

MOHAMMED SALAH NEYMAR EDINSON CAVANI PSG REAL MADRID LIVERPOOL
Next Story
Lonyangata and Saina shine for Kenya in Paris Marathon
RELATED STORIES
Klopp reveals what Oxlade-Chamberlain said about Wenger
Klopp reveals what Salah said to him after picking injury against Man City
Mo Salah suffers injury setback as Liverpool blow away Manchester City
LATEST STORIES
Blake awaits 100M final test as Bolt sends warning

Blake clocked 10.06sec to qualify quickest and he did it with ease, looking across twice at a fast-closing Adam Gemili of England in his semi-final.

PSG to sign Liverpool super star as Neymar doubts persist

PSG are turning to Liverpool goal machine to inspire their attack as futures of Neymar and Edinson Cavani remain doubtful.

Lonyangata and Saina shine for Kenya in Paris Marathon

Paul Lonyangata defends his title in Paris as Betsy Saina wins the women's category.

Kenya beats New Zealand in Hong Kong Sevens

Kenya beats New Zealand in semifinal of Hong Kong Sevens and await Fiji in finals

Gathimba, Zakayo earn Kenya bronze medals as Cheptegei wins gold for Uganda

Kenya earns two bronze medals as Uganda wins gold in Commonwealth Games.

Shujaa storm to the semifinal as New Zealand wait in wings

Shujaa have booked a tie at the Hong Kong Sevens semifinal against New Zealand after beating Scotland.

More Stories
PSG to sign Liverpool super star as Neymar doubts persist

PSG are turning to Liverpool goal machine to inspire their attack as futures of Neymar and Edinson Cavani remain doubtful.

How Mourinho inspired comeback victory against Man City in 'three-words'

Jose Mourinho talked to his players at half-time reminding them of the pain that would ensue if they lost the game to Manchester City.

Guardiola blasts Raiola for calling him ‘a dog’ reveals he offered him two United stars in January

Pep Guardiola has blasted super-agent Mino Raiola for calling him ‘a coward, a dog’ claiming he offered him two Manchester United players in January

Klopp reveals what Oxlade-Chamberlain said about Wenger

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left Arsenal to join Liverpool in £35 million deal last summer

Mourinho reveals what he will do if United lose the derby to City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims he is not worried if his side will not win the derby against Manchester City today evening

Barcelona keen on Manchester United star for season-long loan deal

Barcelona have shown interest in signing Manchester United star on season-long loan in the summer.

Ibrahimovic reveals the sole problem Mourinho had with him at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed the only problem Jose Mourinho had with him during his career at Old Trafford

Rooney reveals message he sent to Ferdinand after Ronaldo’s bicycle strike

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has suggested that he contacted his former teammate Rio Ferdinand about Cristiano's overhead strike

Klopp reveals what Salah said to him after picking injury against Man City

Liverpool managed to put one foot in the semi-finals of the Champions League after a 3-0 win over Premier League leaders Manchester City at Anfield

Bayern’s search for coach futile as two bosses turn down offers

Bayern Munich has had an impressive season with Jupp Heynckes but the champions are planning to hire a replacement in the summer.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Conte rejects claim he wants to leave Chelsea

    Fri 06th Apr 2018

  • Shujaa run away from Canada in Hong Kong

    Sat 07th Apr 2018

  • Leopards brace for Nzoia test: Ingwe coach Kitambi says he expects physical match

    Sat 07th Apr 2018

  • Another footballer dies

    Sat 07th Apr 2018

  • Man City vs Man Utd line-ups at 7:30pm

    Sat 07th Apr 2018

  • View the Latest EPL table 2017/2018 Season after Man Utd beat Man City

    Sat 07th Apr 2018

  • Newcastle step closer to survival with 2-1 win over Leicester

    Sat 07th Apr 2018

  • No celebration for City after United comeback derby win

    Sat 07th Apr 2018

  • Nations Cup: Starlets tackle Uganda qualifier

    Sun 08th Apr 2018

  • Gor Mahia keen to switch off Supersport: Caf tie Place in lucrative group stage at stake when two sides clash in Machakos

    Sun 08th Apr 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Timu raga ya wachezaji saba kuchuana na Scotland katika robo fainali ya taji kuu
    Scoreline: Sports sponsorship saga and promises from the government on sponsorship
    Scoreline: Sports sponsorship saga and promises from the government
    Scoreline: Gor Mahia ready for Supersport United in the Caf Confederations play-off match