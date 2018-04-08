French giants ‘make first move’ for Liverpool ace, Cavani faces the axe

345

Mo Salah (C) celebrates with teammates Roberto Firmino (left) and Dejan Lovren (right) [Photo: Courtesy]

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to make a move for Mo Salah this summer.

The Liverpool attacker has been in stunning form this season, scoring 31 goals for the Anfield club.

The Egyptian has also attracted interest from Real Madrid, but it is the French champions who are ready to pouce.

French outlet le10sport report that PSG are considering selling striker Edinson Cavani at the end of the season, and replacing him with Salah.

Speculation also continues to surround Neymar's future at the club, despite the Brazilian arriving only last summer from Barcelona.

Salah could command a fee in the region of £200million, the same as Neymar, but PSG would surely have competition for his signature.

Liverpool are also unlikely to entertain a sale having sold Philippe Coutinho to Barca in January.

Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah will be "fit" for Liverpool's Champions League second leg against Manchester City on Tuesday.

The Reds' top scorer opened the scoring in the first clash before limping off in the second half.

As a result of the injury, the Egyptian missed Saturday's goalless Merseyside Derby on Saturday.

There's been little news over how serious Salah's injury is, but Klopp told reporters after the game he should be good to play at the Etihad on Tuesday.