Real Madrid offer Gareth Bale for three Manchester United stars

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to raid Manchester United for three players this summer in exchange for Gareth Bale.

Real Madrid have long admired Manchester United playmaker David de Gea and will do everything in their power to bring him back to Spain.

Coach Zinedine Zidane is desperate for a new goalkeeper to replace Keylor Navas. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Real Madrid are also reportedly monitoring Paul Pogba's situation following his ongoing feud with Jose Mourinho.

The French midfielder has endured a turbulent season under the ruthless Portuguese boss and has recently found himself on the bench.

