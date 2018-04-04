Neglected Molo Stadium wasting away (photos)

205

A boda boda rider rides past a cow through Molo Stadium, Nakuru County. Sections of the stadium's perimeter wall have collapsed and its gates stolen in the last one year. The Stadium has never been rehabilitated since the wall was constructed in the 1980s. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard]

Molo Stadium is slowly becoming an open field after sections of its perimeter wall collapsed.

A year ago, its three gates were stolen. On one end, a private developer constructing a commercial building adjacent to the sports ground has demolished a section of the remaining wall. The construction materials are stored on the stadium grounds.

According to Molo All Stars coach Elikana Ochieng, the stadium has not been renovated since the 1980s, when the perimeter wall was erected to deter people who had attempted to grab the land.

"No renovations have been done on this field since it was fenced off. Its old perimeter wall has become weak and is falling block by block, endangering the lives of its users and passersby," said Ochieng.

With no gates and dotted with numerous open spaces on the perimeter wall, the stadium has been opened up for various activities that are worsening its condition. Some area residents have turned the sports ground into a grazing field for their livestock.

“People cut across the stadium on foot and on motorcycles. There is also uncontrolled grazing in the field. This has left the stadium dotted with brown patches of bare ground,” said the coach.

The activities have also made the pitch uneven and dangerous for football players.

Abraham Mochengo, a football player, is recuperating from an injury he got after he stumbled on a peg left by a resident who had tethered his sheep on the pitch.

"The ground is very uneven due to grazing and trespassing. It has become a dangerous ground for games and we have to play with extra caution," said Mochengo.

Uncontrolled movement in and out of the stadium has denied upcoming football teams a chance to generate income, as was the case in the previous years.

Periodic renovations

Afraha Stadium in Nakuru town gets periodic renovations, costing the taxpayer millions of shillings. Despite the heavy investment, the stadium has been prone to elements, especially the wind, which have several times blown away sections of its roofs.