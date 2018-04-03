Juventus vs Real Madrid: Confirmed lineups, predictions, Bale & Mandzukic dropped

345

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating a goal against Juventus in the last UCL encounter. [Photo: Courtesy]

Juventus are to entertain Spanish Champions Real Madrid in Italy at the Uefa Champions League quarterfinal tonight.

Zinedine Zidane has opted to play resurgent Isco at the expense of Gareth Bale, as Marcos Asensio also starts from the bench. The Old Lady on the other hand have stocked their attack with Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dyabala and Douglas Costa.

Below are the lineups of the two teams.

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modri?, Isco; Ronaldo, Benzema

Juventus (To be confirmed): Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Bentancur, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Higuaín, Douglas Costa

Real Madrid and Juventus played in the last Uefa Champions League final where Los Blancos emerged with victory. Both teams will certainly hit the net. Real Madrid have an upper hand going by their impressive head to head record.