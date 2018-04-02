Baggies part ways with the boss as relegation from Premier League looks sealed

By Monday, April 2nd 2018 at 14:30
Alan Pardew [Photo: Courtesy]

Alan Pardew has been sacked by West Brom following a disastrous run of form.

Pardew was given a stay of execution last month despite a run of defeats.

But the board have now pulled the trigger with relegation now seeming inevitable.

Albion’s Chinese owner Guochuan Lai recently sacked Albion’s chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman.

And Pardew is the latest to pay the price for the club's dismal form.

