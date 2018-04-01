Arsene Wenger rests several players ahead of CSKA Moscow clash

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, April 1st 2018 at 15:22
Arsenal players after a past match against AC Milan. [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal take on Stoke City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon as their head coach Arsene Wenger fights to save his job after mid-season collapse.

The Gunners have CSKA Moscow in the Europa  League later in the week. With Premier having no significance; they are certainly tuned into concentrating on lifting the Europa League instead.

Shotstopper Petre Cech is missing in the match day squad, after the goal keeper is reported to have picked up a groin injury. Defender Lautient Koscielny on the other has been rested ahead of the CSKA Moscow match.

Surprisingly, Wenger has named Jack Wilshere on the squad as Granit Xhaka and Heinrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette are shifted to the bench perhaps to make them fresh for Thursday clash. Here are the squads:

Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Mustafi, Monreal, Elneny, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Welbeck, Aubameyang

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

Subs: Macey, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette

Stoke City: Butland; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Bauer, Badou, Allen; Ramadan, Shaqiri, Diouf.

Subs: Haugaard; Ireland, Berahino, Cameron, Crouch, Campbell, Sorensen.

ARSENAL ARSENE WENGER STOKE CITY PETRE CECH CSKA MOSCOW SQUAD
Next Story
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Predictions, Stamford Bridge jinx, Morata-Giroud confusion? Kane returns?
RELATED STORIES
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Predictions, Stamford Bridge jinx, Morata-Giroud confusion? Kane returns?
View the Latest EPL Table: Premier League 2017/18 standings
Wenger believes he is a victim of 'age discrimination'
LATEST STORIES
Arsenal vs Stoke City: Confirmed lineups, why Koscielny and Cech are missing

Arsenal take on Stoke City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon as their head coach Arsene Wenger fights to save his job after mid-season collapse.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Predictions, Stamford Bridge jinx, Morata-Giroud confusion? Kane returns?

Premier League showdown is just but hours away as champions Chelsea welcome their London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs at Stamford Bridge at 4.30PM EAT.

Man United miss out on Griezmann, plans to sell Martial to bring Real Madrid star

Man United have missed on signing long-term target Antoine Griezmann but will instead focus on Real Madrid star.

Sickling Arsenal boss grapples with uncertain future

Arsene Wenger is coming out of season blip after fans called for his sacking but such talks have not died.

Former Chelsea boss fighting for his life in a coma

England legend is fighting for his life in hospital after a heart attack and a fall at home.

Unbeaten Joshua calls out Wilder after beating Parker on points

Anthony Joshua moved a step closer to becoming undisputed heavyweight champion of the world on Saturday after beating New Zealander Joseph Parker.

More Stories
Arsenal vs Stoke City: Confirmed lineups, why Koscielny and Cech are missing

Arsenal take on Stoke City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon as their head coach Arsene Wenger fights to save his job after mid-season collapse.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Predictions, Stamford Bridge jinx, Morata-Giroud confusion? Kane returns?

Premier League showdown is just but hours away as champions Chelsea welcome their London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs at Stamford Bridge at 4.30PM EAT.

It was a week of tears in cricket and why Okumbi needs training

There is a problem, from Australia to Zimbabwe and while Down Under people are shedding tears in public, in southern Africa, public displays of remors

Nations Cup qualifier: Okumbi urges his players to fight against Rwanda

Kenya Under-20 coach Stanley Okumbi has urged his players to “fight” for him and make a positive start in today’s (3pm) Africa Cup of Nations first le

K’Ogalo back on top: Tuyisenge on target as Gor Mahia return to league action

Rangers beat Thika United as Sofapaka pile more woes on Nakumatt.

Man City one win from title after handsome victory at Everton

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions if they win next week’s Manchester derby

Late Salah strike gives Liverpool win at Palace

Liverpool came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1

Lukaku reaches century as Manchester United beat Swansea City 2-0

Romelu Lukaku reached 100 Premier League goals with opener

View the Latest EPL Table: Premier League 2017/18 standings

Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

Zlatan adds spice to first meeting of LA teams

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s debut with LA Galaxy on Saturday will add extra spice to their highly-anticipated first meeting with crosstown rivals Los Angeles

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View the Latest EPL Table: Premier League 2017/18 standings

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • Lukaku reaches century as Manchester United beat Swansea City 2-0

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • Late Salah strike gives Liverpool win at Palace

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • Man City one win from title after handsome victory at Everton

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • K’Ogalo back on top: Tuyisenge on target as Gor Mahia return to league action

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Nations Cup qualifier: Okumbi urges his players to fight against Rwanda

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • It was a week of tears in cricket and why Okumbi needs training

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach

    Thu 29th Mar 2018

  • Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho finally speaks out on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure

    Fri 30th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho tells Pogba to accept blame for poor performances

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    scoreline: KCB chess championships
    scoreline: KYICSA championships in Makueni
    Scoreline: Harambee starlets set sights on Uganda
    Harambee starlets kuchuana na Uganda katika kutafuta nafasi ya kufuzu Taifa Bingwa Barani Afrika