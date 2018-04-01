Arsene Wenger rests several players ahead of CSKA Moscow clash

345

Arsenal players after a past match against AC Milan. [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal take on Stoke City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon as their head coach Arsene Wenger fights to save his job after mid-season collapse.

The Gunners have CSKA Moscow in the Europa League later in the week. With Premier having no significance; they are certainly tuned into concentrating on lifting the Europa League instead.

Shotstopper Petre Cech is missing in the match day squad, after the goal keeper is reported to have picked up a groin injury. Defender Lautient Koscielny on the other has been rested ahead of the CSKA Moscow match.

Surprisingly, Wenger has named Jack Wilshere on the squad as Granit Xhaka and Heinrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette are shifted to the bench perhaps to make them fresh for Thursday clash. Here are the squads:

Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Mustafi, Monreal, Elneny, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Welbeck, Aubameyang

Subs: Macey, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette

Stoke City: Butland; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Bauer, Badou, Allen; Ramadan, Shaqiri, Diouf.

Subs: Haugaard; Ireland, Berahino, Cameron, Crouch, Campbell, Sorensen.