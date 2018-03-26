Wanyama’s mother floored in polls

By Rebecca Jebet Monday, March 26th 2018 at 00:06
Mrs Mildred Wanyama, the mother of McDonald Mariga and Victor Wanyama

Mildred Ayiemba, mother of Kenya's national football team Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama was dethroned as the Kenya Netball Federation (KNF) president during the elections at City Hall at the weekend. 

Ayiemba lost to a Nyeri-based sports consultant Immaculate Wambui Kabutha, who garnered 54 votes against Ayiemba's seven.

 In her acceptance speech, Kabutha pledged to oversee the federation's constitutional review, registration of the federation with the Sports Registrar, affiliation to continental and international netball bodies and revision of the 2018 KNF calendar of events. [Rebecca Jebet]

VICTOR WANYAMA KENYA NETBALL FEDERATION
Next Story
Head coach Olago: KCB have a lot of work to do
LATEST STORIES
Wanyama’s mother floored in polls

Mildred Ayiemba, mother of Kenya's national football team Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama was dethroned as the

Head coach Olago: KCB have a lot of work to do

Kenya Commercial Bank might have won the 2017/2018 Kenya Cup League title with an unbeaten record, but head coach Curtis Olago insists they still have

Geoffrey Kamworor wins 3rd straight world Half Marathon Title

Geoffrey Kamworor his third successive title in the men's event in a time of 1:00:02 in Valencia, Spain.

R.I.P Footballer dies after collapsing during match

tragically died on the pitch after being hit in chest with ...

Australia skipper Smith banned by ICC amid ball-tampering probe

Steve Smith admitted he and the leadership group were responsible for a ball tampering incident!

Super-agent Mino Raiola tears Pep Guardiola for ''costing" Ibrahimovic Champions League medal

Mino Raiola has branded Pep Guardiola ‘a coward, a dog’ in attack on the Manchester City boss. He accuses Guardiola of mistreating his client.

More Stories
Wanyama’s mother floored in polls

Mildred Ayiemba, mother of Kenya's national football team Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama was dethroned as the

GSU set semis target in Cairo ties

GSU set semis target in Cairo ties

North Africans cage Kenya

North Africans cage Kenya

University Games: Visitors hand Maseno students bitter lessons

Hosts Maseno University received a rude shock into the seventh Kenya University Sports Association (Kusa) national women championship after losing net

Pipeline and Prisons spike closer to last eight place

Pipeline and Prisons spike closer to last eight place

Pipeline plot next ambush after a flawless victory

Pipeline plot next ambush after a flawless victory

College Games: Volleyball top dogs champion begin title defence on a high

Champions Mwingi and Machakos began their men and women volleyball title defence on a high with victories over Narok and Eastern Kenya Integrated Coll

Netball: County elects eight new officials

Nairobi County Netball Federation now has new office holders after holding elections over the weekend. In the polls, Millicent Busolo was elected the

Makuto ruled out clubs tourney: Pipeline to miss instrumental right attacker

National team player is ineligible after playing in United Arabs Emirates.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Valencia legend Santiago Canizares’ son dies aged five

    Fri 23rd Mar 2018

  • Los Angeles Galaxy confirm Ibrahimovic signing from Manchester United

    Fri 23rd Mar 2018

  • Chances to see Neymar leaving PSG keep on raising

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Neymar: Why the Brazilian Superstar may leave

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Neymar at his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • A win-win transfer? Neymar and Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabeu in February 2018

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Football: Harambee Stars keen to outshine Comoros today

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals team-mate who convinced him to leave Manchester United

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • International friendly match: Harambee Stars held to a 2-2 draw by Comoros

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Women League: Oserian Ladies come from behind to beat Wadadia

    Sun 25th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kapenguria heroes beats Gor Mahia in Chapa Dimba finals
    2018 Kenya Open Final Day; President Kenyatta rewards winners
    Mshindi wa Kenya open akabidhiwa shilingi milioni kumi
    Kapenguria heroes na Plateau queens washinda kombe la chapa dimba