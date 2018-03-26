Wanyama’s mother floored in polls

77

Mrs Mildred Wanyama, the mother of McDonald Mariga and Victor Wanyama

Mildred Ayiemba, mother of Kenya's national football team Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama was dethroned as the Kenya Netball Federation (KNF) president during the elections at City Hall at the weekend.

Ayiemba lost to a Nyeri-based sports consultant Immaculate Wambui Kabutha, who garnered 54 votes against Ayiemba's seven.

In her acceptance speech, Kabutha pledged to oversee the federation's constitutional review, registration of the federation with the Sports Registrar, affiliation to continental and international netball bodies and revision of the 2018 KNF calendar of events. [Rebecca Jebet]